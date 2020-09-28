1/1
Shireen Beverly (Peterson) Levsen
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shireen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shireen Beverly (Peterson) Levsen passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Sanford USD Medical Center.

A memorial service will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls. The family requests that all guests attending kindly wear a mask. Ample space will be provided for proper social distancing.

Shireen is survived by her husband, Don, her daughters, Deanna (Joel) Wehrspann of Sioux Falls, Sara (Wayne) Petsch of Moose, WY; her son, Mark (Joyce) Levsen of Webster, SD and her five grandchildren, Catherine, Grace, Yulia, John, and Colton.

Please check back shortly for Shireen's full obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KELOLAND on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Our Saviors Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 27, 2020
Dear Levsen Family, I was saddened to hear of Shireen's passing. I have great memories of her as a fine musician and a supportive WHS Choir Mom. A memorial has been donated in her name to the South Dakota Honor Choir in her memory. May your wonderful memories of her bring you peace.
Dione Belling
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved