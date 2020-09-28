Shireen Beverly (Peterson) Levsen passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Sanford USD Medical Center.



A memorial service will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls. The family requests that all guests attending kindly wear a mask. Ample space will be provided for proper social distancing.



Shireen is survived by her husband, Don, her daughters, Deanna (Joel) Wehrspann of Sioux Falls, Sara (Wayne) Petsch of Moose, WY; her son, Mark (Joyce) Levsen of Webster, SD and her five grandchildren, Catherine, Grace, Yulia, John, and Colton.



Please check back shortly for Shireen's full obituary.

