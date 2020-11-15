Shirley A. McNary age 87, of Mitchell died Thursday, November 12, 2020. Funeral services will be Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00 at Will Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the funeral. Burial will be in the Serviceman's Memorial Cemetery.



Shirley Ann McNary was born in Rapid City, South Dakota on October 15, 1933 to Melvin and Velma Larson. Shirley grew up in Long Beach, California until age 15 when the family moved to Mitchell. She graduated from Mitchell High School in 1951. Shirley attended General Beadle College in Madison, South Dakota, graduating with a teaching certificate, and taught elementary school for one year.



Shirley married John McNary on March 22, 1952. The couple farmed in the Mitchell area until John's retirement in 1996. Shirley worked various jobs throughout her life in the Mitchell area. John and Shirley had 5 children. Family was so important to Shirley. She spent many hours reading books, playing games, and having fun with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Shirley was dearly loved and treasured by them all. She was a good listener, a good friend, and loved her family unconditionally.



Shirley was a member of the First Lutheran Church. She was a Circle member and Sunday school teacher for many years and actively served on several church boards. She was a prayer warrior for everyone.



Shirley and John moved to Wesley Acres in 2007 where she was a member of the Board of Directors and the Wesley Acres Auxillary. She greatly enjoyed playing games, and many activities with her friends at Wesley Acres.



Grateful for sharing her life are children Barbara Murray of Sioux Falls, Nancy (Jon) Gonsor of Pierre, SD, Pamela (Ray) Keppen of Scotland, SD, John (Jerrilyn) McNary of Madison, SD, and Debora McNary of Vermillion, SD, 17 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.



Preceding her in death are her parents, mothers and father- in- law Sumner Harvey, Mary, and Irene McNary, grandchildren Matthew McNary and Stephanie Washburn, and brother Donald Larson.



The funeral will be posted on the Will Funeral Chapel website.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed towards the Wesley Acres Auxillary.



