|
|
Shirley May Dimick, 91 of Sioux Falls formerly of Platte, SD died Sunday March 29, 2020 at Prairie Creek Memory Care. She was born on April 13, 1928 in Platte. She was raised in Platte and married O. N. "Rusty" Dimick on March 15, 1949 in Burke, SD. They spent most of their entire life in Platte. She helped her husband in the operation of the Robins Ranch for many years. He passed away in 1997. She was very active in different roles in her church, the Gideon's, and was a leader in the Coffee Break in Platte.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rusty, a brother Keith, a son in law, Gary Nachtigal and a grandson, Will Godber.
Grateful for having shared her life are her three daughters: Anita Nachtigal, Platte, Marla (Ron) McLaughlin, Sioux Falls, Carol (Doug) Sudchak, Penticton, British Columbia, Canada; six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
A Graveside Service will begin at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Platte City Cemetery. A memorial service for Shirley will be held later this summer. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.heritagesfsd.com.
Published in KELOLAND on Apr. 15, 2020