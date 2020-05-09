Tauren David Joseph Karstens, 21, died unexpectedly, in St. Paul, MN, Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was loved by so many.



Services are pending at this time with Heartland Funeral Home.



Tauren is survived by his parents, Brian and Heather Karstens; siblings, Luke, Alec, Cassia, Elliana and Lily Karstens and Alexis Sprecher; grandparents, Lynne Simkins, Daryl and Linda Karstens and Robert Hallberg; great-grandparents, David and Patricia Lenker and Grant and Harriet Hallberg; four uncles, Chris (Cyd) Karstens, Matt Karstens, Scott (Amanda) Hallberg, Mark Hallberg; two aunts, Laura Hallberg and Hallie (Steve) Russell; seven cousins, Nolan, Adalyn, Evan, Cambry, Covi, Caiya, Benjamin and Henry; two great aunts, Karla (Wally) Lenker Cain and Karen (Skip) Fix; two great uncles, Ken (Cindy) Lenker and Dan (Jodi) Hallberg. Tauren is also survived by his biological father, Douglas Hanson and his grandparents, Harlan and Judy Hanson.

