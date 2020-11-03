1/1
Terry L. "TK" Kathman
1950 - 2020
Terry L Kathman

Sometimes even the mighty lay down to rest. On Friday, October 30th, 2020, TK decided his fight was done, it was time to take his rest in heaven.

TK was born September 9th, 1950, to Don and Ellen (Knapper) Kathman. He went to school in Slayton and lived in the Slayton area until the 90's when he moved to Wisconsin. In 2011 TK moved back to Minnesota where he resided until his death.

TK was all things outdoors. If it could be hooked, shot, skinned, eaten or proudly displayed, he knew how to get it done.

TK leaves behind two sons, Dave (Amy) Kathman, Slayton; Mark (Angie) Kathman, Lake Shetek; six grandchildren, Emily, Isaiah, Olivia, Gabriel, Jacob and Laney; two sisters, Vikki (Ed) Hoffman, Slayton and Connie (Jim) Baker, Coon Rapids; brother in-law Rick Manderscheid and 7 nieces and nephews.

TK also leaves his true, deep love, Mary Jo Gehrke and her daughters Shelby Miller and Shiloh Johnson. Such was a love that grew for 11 years, needed a break and came back even stronger. For the last seven years, TK and Mary Jo made their home outside of Chandler.

TK is preceded in death by his grandparents, parents and sister, Lori Manderscheid and nephew Blake Manderscheid.

There will be a celebration of life on November 14th, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 at the Hadley Bar. Please feel free to join in.

Published in KELOLAND on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Hadley Bar
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
