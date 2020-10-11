1/1
Lt. Colonel (Ret.) Terry Youngworth
1949 - 2020
Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.) Terry Youngworth passed peacefully.

He graduated from Vermillion High School and received degrees from University of South Dakota, University of Oklahoma, and University of Great Falls.

He retired from a successful career in the Air Force and worked with the city of Great Falls in Montana.

He is survived by his wife Linda, daughters Sandra and Kara, granddaughter Anna, mother Neats, his brother Grant (Carla, Nick, Kristin), step sister Jo (Larry, Scott, Sue), sister-in-law Donna, nephew Keith (Debbie) and niece Laurie (Dave.)

He was preceded in death by his father Leonard, father-in-law Garlin, mother-in-law Evelyn, sister-in-law Marilyn, brothers-in-laws Chris, Darrell and Kirk, and niece Kris.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Sioux Falls Veterans Adaptive Sports Program.

Terry will be interred at Black Hills National Cemetery at a later date.


Published in KELOLAND on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Black Hills National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
October 10, 2020
Sorry to here about Terry may he rest in peace
Burbank &#8220;Ole&#8221;
Friend
October 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Trudy christenson anthofer
Friend
October 10, 2020
A good friend, who I will see again sometime in the future. Terry was one of my first "town" friends to this country school boy in high school. I have never forgotten that fact. My sympathies to the Youngworth family, and thank you for having shared Terry with us.
Bill Kennedy
Classmate
