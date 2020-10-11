Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.) Terry Youngworth passed peacefully.



He graduated from Vermillion High School and received degrees from University of South Dakota, University of Oklahoma, and University of Great Falls.



He retired from a successful career in the Air Force and worked with the city of Great Falls in Montana.



He is survived by his wife Linda, daughters Sandra and Kara, granddaughter Anna, mother Neats, his brother Grant (Carla, Nick, Kristin), step sister Jo (Larry, Scott, Sue), sister-in-law Donna, nephew Keith (Debbie) and niece Laurie (Dave.)



He was preceded in death by his father Leonard, father-in-law Garlin, mother-in-law Evelyn, sister-in-law Marilyn, brothers-in-laws Chris, Darrell and Kirk, and niece Kris.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Sioux Falls Veterans Adaptive Sports Program.



Terry will be interred at Black Hills National Cemetery at a later date.





