Thomas Duane Houle, age 84, of Sioux Falls, died on April 24th in hospice. He was born on December 12th, 1935, their fourth of five children to Roy and Marguerite (Holmbeck) Houle. They grew up on the family farm near Forest Lake, Minnesota and he graduated from Forest Lake High School, attended St. Thomas College for two years, and graduated from the University of Minnesota.
While in college Tom began working with youth at a local home for delinquent boys in St. Paul and then started a career with the Youth Conservation Commission (later Minnesota Department of Corrections) as a parole/probation agent in northern Minnesota, which led to other positions in various locations throughout Minnesota. He went on to receive a Masters Degree in Social Work from the University of Nebraska and a Doctorate in Education from the University of South Dakota. Tom taught in the Joint Social Work program at Augustana and Sioux Falls Colleges for 25 years and retired in 1997.
While teaching he developed an interest in Swedish systems of welfare and genealogy and he and his wife Gloria traveled to Sweden for both business and pleasure, discovering many friends and relatives during their many visits. Tom was an avid reader, loved photography, and enjoyed volunteering with many non-profit agencies including United Way, Center for Western Studies, Good Samaritan Society, LSS, The Banquet, National Multiple Sclerosis Society (where he was a national and international committee member). He received the first Lifetime Achievement award from the local chapter of the National Association of Social Workers in 2014.
Tom is survived by his wife Gloria, daughter Kathy of New York City, son Kevin and his wife Heather and beloved granddaughter Kate of St. Paul, MN, sister Barbara Gaughan of Forest Lake, MN, brother David and his wife Jennifer of Kalaheo, Hawaii, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents, his brother Kenneth, and sister Joanne.
He was a member of All Souls Unitarian Universalist church in Sioux Falls. A memorial service and visitation will be held on a future date at Heritage Funeral Home. As final gift, Tom's body has been donated to the University of South Dakota Medical School as a learning opportunity for medical students. Memorials may be sent to All Souls Unitarian-Univeralist church or a .
Published in KELOLAND on Apr. 26, 2020