Dr. Thomas Milton Wilson, 87, passed away Wednesday August 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Survivors include his children, Denese Wilson, John Wilson, Robert Wilson, and Paul Wilson (Ann Nemmers Wilson) all of Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren, Kathleen Naber, Harrisburg, SD, Hanna Bosshardt, Ft. Worth,TX ; great grandchildren, Hailey Naber, Mikey Naber, Harrisburg, SD, Felicity Bosshardt, Bradley Bosshardt, Ft. Worth, TX; two sisters Evelyn Wilson Kennedy, Springfield, TN, Delma Wilson Kennedy, Greenbriar, TN; and sister-in-law, Kathleen Little Penn, Lexington, KY.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Anjean Little; and daughter Cynthia Lynn Wilson.
A private family service was held with internment at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in KELOLAND on Aug. 30, 2020.