Thomas Pappas died on 30 November of a long term illness in Sioux Falls, SD. He was born on 15 September in San Marcos, Texas to Bill and Helena Pappas who had immigrated to America in 1907 from Sparta, Greece. He was baptized Anastasias Vlasious Papayianopoulos (Thomas William Pappas). His name was legally changed by a Texas Judge friend of the family to Tommy Pappas in the 1940s, a name he stopped using when he enlisted in the Marine Corps, preferring Thomas.



After serving in the Marine Corps during the Korean conflict he attended Southwest Texas State Teacher's College obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Arts. Upon graduation he was employed by the General Mills Corporation in St. Paul, MN working on classified projects for the Atomic Energy Commission. When that project expired, he joined Raven Industries, in Sioux Falls, SD a spinoff of General Mills. He worked for Raven Industries for 30 years in their balloon/lighter than air projects and retired as the head of their transportation department. Tom was a lover of animals and hunting dogs which he pursued passionately giving his dogs the best training available in America. His dogs were the top of their class competitively. While Tom was a native Texan, once he left his home state to join the General Mills Corporation, he became a native mid-westerner and loyal South Dakotan and was adopted and supported by his Sioux Falls friends as a family member.



Tom is survived by two brothers, Mike Pappas of Temple, Texas, Vice Admiral Jimmy Pappas of Norfolk, VA and several nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.



His cremains will be interred in the family plot in San Marcos, Texas with his parents and two sisters, Mary and JoAnn.



Those of us fortunate enough to have had Tom in their lives have been blessed! Good bye gentle soul! You will be missed!



Visitation will be at Heritage Funeral Home on Thursday, December 10, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store