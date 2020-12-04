1/1
Thomas Pappas
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Pappas died on 30 November of a long term illness in Sioux Falls, SD. He was born on 15 September in San Marcos, Texas to Bill and Helena Pappas who had immigrated to America in 1907 from Sparta, Greece. He was baptized Anastasias Vlasious Papayianopoulos (Thomas William Pappas). His name was legally changed by a Texas Judge friend of the family to Tommy Pappas in the 1940s, a name he stopped using when he enlisted in the Marine Corps, preferring Thomas.

After serving in the Marine Corps during the Korean conflict he attended Southwest Texas State Teacher's College obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Arts. Upon graduation he was employed by the General Mills Corporation in St. Paul, MN working on classified projects for the Atomic Energy Commission. When that project expired, he joined Raven Industries, in Sioux Falls, SD a spinoff of General Mills. He worked for Raven Industries for 30 years in their balloon/lighter than air projects and retired as the head of their transportation department. Tom was a lover of animals and hunting dogs which he pursued passionately giving his dogs the best training available in America. His dogs were the top of their class competitively. While Tom was a native Texan, once he left his home state to join the General Mills Corporation, he became a native mid-westerner and loyal South Dakotan and was adopted and supported by his Sioux Falls friends as a family member.

Tom is survived by two brothers, Mike Pappas of Temple, Texas, Vice Admiral Jimmy Pappas of Norfolk, VA and several nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.

His cremains will be interred in the family plot in San Marcos, Texas with his parents and two sisters, Mary and JoAnn.

Those of us fortunate enough to have had Tom in their lives have been blessed! Good bye gentle soul! You will be missed!

Visitation will be at Heritage Funeral Home on Thursday, December 10, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KELOLAND on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
December 3, 2020
Tom was a longtime family friend. He worked with my dad at Raven. He spent many holidays and family dinners with us. He was the best and am so sadden by his passing. Rest In Peace gentle soul.
Peggy Hayes
Friend
December 3, 2020
I drove Tom to many other his medical appointments while he resided at Prairie Creek Assisted Living. I enjoyed visiting with him and his stories when he was working for GM and Raven. I will miss him.
Dennis Rieckman
Friend
December 3, 2020
I worked with Tom for many years at Raven. He was a special person, fun to be around, and kind. Rest In Peace Tom
Linda Kelly
Coworker
December 3, 2020
I will miss Tom! I met him when I owned Pawsitively Pets. He brought his dogs Molly & Gus in for boarding & grooming. I spent alot of time at his house on Arden drinking oxygenated water and eating breadsmith with apricot jam. We went out to eat many times at Olive Garden, Applebees, and our favorite Stubbies Bar & Grill. Lots of long conversations on the phone Tom mainly talking politics or reminiscing of the old days. He was a great friend. I'm thankful for my memories of him! Love you Tom!
Jami VanEgdom
December 3, 2020
I am sorry Tom has passed. He came to my dental office for many years. I found him to be intelligent and very thoughtful. A delight to have conversations with. He loved his home on the hill and was a kind, old type of soul. Rest In Peace Tom. I will say a prayer for you.
Dick Koch
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved