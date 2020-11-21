1/1
Timothy Arthur Stephen Boyle
2020 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy Arthur Stephen Boyle was stillborn on November 15th, 2020 at 6:00pm at Avera McKennan Hospital, Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He was 1 pound and 11 inches and deeply loved by all his family.

Timothy was the son of Pastor Michael and Isabel Boyle of Parkston, South Dakota.

He is survived by his seven siblings: Michael, Annabelle, Joseph, Sarah, Katelyn, Allison and Melody, all at their Parkston home. His paternal grandparents: Mike and Carla Boyle of Avon, SD; Paternal Great-Grandparents: Arthur and Betty Boyle of Pierre, SD; maternal grandparents: Craig and Kay Welch of Bushnell, FL; maternal great-grandfather: Daniel O'Nan of Ellington, FL. And many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family, as well as a wonderful, loving church family.

Timothy was proceeded in death by his paternal great-grandparents: Earl and Judy Blair of Pierre, SD; maternal great grandparents: Robert & Alice Welch of Durand, MI; Dave and Ann Sedden of Cloverdale, IN; Betty O'Nan of Ellington, FL.

A public service will be held Sunday November 22nd, 2020 at 4:00pm at Memorial Baptist Church, Parkston, SD. To celebrate Timothy's cherished life and arrival in heaven, ice cream and cookies will be served along with a tree lighting following the service. A private burial will be in Avon, SD with family at a later date.

Psalm 139:16 Your eyes saw me when I was formless; all my days were written in Your book and planned before a single one of them began.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KELOLAND on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Service
04:00 PM
Memorial Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Koehn Bros Funeral Home
309 Main St
Parkston, SD 57366
(605) 928-3241
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Koehn Bros Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved