Timothy Arthur Stephen Boyle was stillborn on November 15th, 2020 at 6:00pm at Avera McKennan Hospital, Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He was 1 pound and 11 inches and deeply loved by all his family.



Timothy was the son of Pastor Michael and Isabel Boyle of Parkston, South Dakota.



He is survived by his seven siblings: Michael, Annabelle, Joseph, Sarah, Katelyn, Allison and Melody, all at their Parkston home. His paternal grandparents: Mike and Carla Boyle of Avon, SD; Paternal Great-Grandparents: Arthur and Betty Boyle of Pierre, SD; maternal grandparents: Craig and Kay Welch of Bushnell, FL; maternal great-grandfather: Daniel O'Nan of Ellington, FL. And many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family, as well as a wonderful, loving church family.



Timothy was proceeded in death by his paternal great-grandparents: Earl and Judy Blair of Pierre, SD; maternal great grandparents: Robert & Alice Welch of Durand, MI; Dave and Ann Sedden of Cloverdale, IN; Betty O'Nan of Ellington, FL.



A public service will be held Sunday November 22nd, 2020 at 4:00pm at Memorial Baptist Church, Parkston, SD. To celebrate Timothy's cherished life and arrival in heaven, ice cream and cookies will be served along with a tree lighting following the service. A private burial will be in Avon, SD with family at a later date.



Psalm 139:16 Your eyes saw me when I was formless; all my days were written in Your book and planned before a single one of them began.

