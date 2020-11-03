1/1
Todd "Freddie" Klinghagen
1966 - 2020
Todd ""Freddie"" Klinghagen passed away at the age of 54, the evening of October 29, 2020, in his home surrounded by family and friends. Todd was a strong and courageous fighter. Battling Stage 4 Lung Cancer for 4 years and even beating COVID-19, he never gave up and always pushed through determined to never let things hold him down.

Todd was born to Dennis Klinghagen and Sharon Highstreet in May of 1966 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He spent his early adult years drag racing winning several championship competitions. He also spent 17+ years traveling the United States as a truck driver, reaching all 4 corners of U.S.

In May of 1990, he married Robin Degroot and had 2 children, Morgan and Austin.

In September of 2005, he married Malinda "Mindy" Turner and had 1 daughter, Isabella.

Together they spent their time enjoying Twins games, camping, and traveling to see family.

Todd is survived by his wife; Mindy Klinghagen, 3 children; Morgan Bargas, (Zachary Bargas) , Austin Klinghagen, and Isabella Klinghagen, 3 grandchildren; Tristan, Allie and Hailey Bargas, parents; Dennis and Valerie Klinghagen, brother; James ""Jimmy"" Klinghagen, sister; Kimberly Pfaff and several cousins.

He is preceded in death by his mother; Sharon Rudd and maternal grandparents; Myron and Pearl Highstreet and paternal grandparents; Henry and Ella Klinghagen

He will be missed by many.

Visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 1:00 pm at King of Glory church. Burial will follow at the Lennox, SD Cemetery.



Please do not feel the need to dress up, Todd wanted this to be a celebration of life and he was a laid back and fun, loving guy.



Masks are required and please stay home if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19. www.heritagesfsd.com

Published in KELOLAND on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
NOV
6
Funeral service
01:00 PM
King of Glory church
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
Memories & Condolences
November 2, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family!!
Natalie Vande Kamp
November 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Todd will be missed greatly.
Wanda Beuckens-Voelker
Classmate
November 2, 2020
I remember Todd as a tough to beat motorcycle drag racer. Hard to beat, and a great racer.

Charlie Finch.
Charlie Finch
