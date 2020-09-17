Tom Mahoney, age 77 of Alva WY, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Ava's House in Sioux Falls.



Tom was born July 5th, 1943 to Lowell and Eva (Pehringer) Mahoney. He grew up on the family ranch west of Alva. He married Delores Wood on April 28th, 1966 and they made their home at the ranch, raising 3 children there. He enjoyed hunting but he especially LOVED fishing!!! He enjoyed drinking coffee and visiting with friends and family whenever he got the chance. He especially liked telling stories of his years working at the sawmill in Hulett at night and working the ranch during the day. He was quite the storyteller.



Tom is survived by his wife, Delores of Alva WY; sons, Steve (Leslie) of Belle Fourche, Justin (Amber) of Phoenix AZ; daughter, Amanda Mahoney of Laramie WY; 8 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and sister, Judy Mahoney of Carlisle WY. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Patty Rathburn.

