Valda Joyce (Norberg) DeSmet, 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Unity Point Health – St. Luke's Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa.



Valda was born December 4, 1936 in Lucas, SD, the daughter of Clarence Norberg and Laura Bower.



She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Elk Point-Jefferson Retired Teachers. She was a resident of StoneyBrook Suites Assisted Living in Dakota Dunes. She graduated from Burke High School in 1954 and attained her bachelor's degree at South Dakota State University in 1958. She spent the next 27 years teaching Head Start, home economics, and fifth grade. She continued to substitute teach in Elk Point following her retirement.



Valda married Louie E. DeSmet August 28, 1956 in Colome, SD. They were blessed with six children.



Valda enjoyed spending time with family, sewing, reading, gardening, and socializing with friends.



Survivors include her children, Rodney (Carmen) DeSmet of Manassas, VA, Sandra (Richard) Gosnell of Las Vegas, NV, Michael (Janette) DeSmet of Iowa City, IA, Sheila (Kevin) Beermann of Elk Point, Bryan (Kelly) DeSmet of White Bear Lake, MN, and Shawna (Martin) Schmidt of Aberdeen, SD; 18 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Louie E. DeSmet, and her brothers, Dale Norberg, Glen Norberg, Kenneth Norberg, and Wayne Norberg.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Liberty National Bank in Elk Point, SD for the Valda J. DeSmet Memorial Scholarship Fund.

