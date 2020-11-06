1/1
Velma A. Carlson
1928 - 2020
Velma A. Carlson, age 91 of Belle Fourche, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Rolling Hills Healthcare Center in Belle Fourche.

Graveside services will be held 3pm Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.

Funeral arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.

Velma Amelia Belverstone was born November 18, 1928 in Pollock, South Dakota. She was the daughter of Ernest and Ella Belverstone, and one of eight children. They included Raymond, George, Melvin, Mildred, Helen, Violet, Lorraine, and Velma was the last surviving at the age of 91. Velma was united in marriage to Robert Carlson in 1946. They made their home in Belle Fourche where they had three children: Gary, Donna, and Cheryl.

Velma enjoyed caring for her family by being a great cook and raising a huge garden, with lots of canning as well. She took excellent care of her husband Bob who suffered from cancer, being bed ridden for three years. She loved her many grandchildren and great grandchildren even though most lived far away from her. They were always in her prayers and pictures of them were hung everywhere. Velma worked at the Belle Fourche Community Rec Center and the Belle Fourche Healthcare. After taking a fall, her health started to fail and at the age of 84, she moved into the Garden Hills Assisted Living Center in Spearfish. There, she enjoyed walking outside with her walker, for hours at a time. In 2018 she moved into the Rolling Hills Healthcare Center in Belle Fourche, after taking another fall and breaking her hip. The staff gave her love and care all the way to the end of her life.

Velma always had a great love for her Lord and God, and the Wesleyan Church in Belle Fourche as well. She loved her church family so much. She had many problems, but COVID-19 was the last she had before going home.

Velma is survived by her son, Gary (Akemi) Carlson of Dallas TX; and daughters, Donna (Dan) Mathern of Spearfish, and Cheryl (Dale) Cunningham of Loveland CO. She is also survived by her step-daughter, Faye Collins of Newell and her many grandchildren and great grandchildre. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert in 1984; all her siblings; and step-son, Wayne Carlson.

Published in KELOLAND on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Pine Slope Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills - Belle Fourche
715 National Street
Belle Fourche, SD 57717
(605) 892-3320
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
