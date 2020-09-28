Verle Pierce, 84, of Belle Fourche died September 27, 2020 at the Hospice House in Rapid City, SD.
Verle was born December 20, 1935 in Belle Fourche to Alfred ""Swede"" and Edith (Johnstone) Pierce. He attended 1st grade at the Five Mile School, 2nd through 6th grade in Alzada and then Belle Fourche high school. Following his sophomore year, he was injured in a tractor accident which prevented him from completing high school, subsequently he became a ranch hand for Kent Hale.
In 1954, Verle began his own ranching business by leasing the Jackson ranch located west of Alzada. Since this ranch was adjacent to his parent's ranch, they became working ranch partners. Verle purchased the ranch from Dick Jackson in 1960.
Verle married Bonnie Tomek December 11, 1955 and to this marriage 3 children, Jess, John and Lana were born. When his parents retired, Verle leased their ranch to expand his livestock operation. In 1977 Verle downsized, moved to Belle Fourche and began to use his earlier training as a caterpillar operator and a gaming dealer. In 1997, Verle retired and sold the ranch to his son John.
Along with being a pilot, Verle had several passions; woodworking, golfing, family genealogy, computer mapping and sharing stories of the past.
He is survived by his sons, Jess (Patti) Pierce of Gillette, WY and John (Kris) Pierce of Hulett, WY; grandchildren, Adam Pierce, Bob (Amy) Pierce, Dane (JaNel) Carr, Cristina Bryan (Jerry Lower) Shawn Bryan and Jamie Pierce; great grandchildren, Melissa Pierce, Lincoln Pierce, Stella Pierce, Liam Carr and Daxton Pierce; lifelong friend, Sherry Farwell and caring neighbors Al and Evelyn Sohmer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Edith Pierce; daughter, Lana Pierce Bryan; grandson, Ryan Pierce and his wife, Bonnie Pierce.
WELCOME TO HEAVEN COWBOY YOUR ENTRY FEES ARE PAID
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 30 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche. A graveside service will be held Thursday, October 1 at 1:00 PM at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.
An online guest book is available at klinefuneralchapel.com