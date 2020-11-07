1/1
Vinette Mae Kessel
1940 - 2020
Vinette Mae Kessel, 80, rural Nisland, died Tuesday November 3, 2020 at Monument Health Spearfish Hospital in Spearfish, SD.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche on Wednesday, November 11 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM, Thursday, November 12 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche, SD. Burial will follow at the Black Hills National Cemetery. The service will be recorded and available at klinefuneralchapel.com.

Vinette was born August 2, 1940, in Belfield, ND, to Michael and Olga (Shypkoski) Dutchuk of Snow, ND. She lived on the family farm and attended high school in Dickinson, ND graduating from Campus High School in 1959.

She worked in the Register of Deeds office in Billings county until she married Louis Kessel in Belfield on February 20, 1965. They started to farm north of Belfield and in August 1983 they moved to the ranch at rural Nisland, SD.

She worked at Alive Headwear in Belle Fourche for many years where she made some wonderful friends.

Vinette was an avid gardener who enjoyed being outdoors. When she was not outdoors, she would sew, crochet and needlepoint. She especially enjoyed making Christmas gifts for her grandchildren. She took great pride in her children, grandchildren, and her special great granddaughter.

She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Louis, Nisland, SD; her sister, Vickie Dutchuk, Bismarck, ND; two sons, Bryan Kessel, Bowdle, SD and his children, Alexander and Zachary; Michael (Michelle) Kessel, Bowdle, SD, their daughter, Rachel (Jared) Neuharth; two daughters, Lorie (William) Thex, Ashland, MT and their children, Quinn, Shelby, Nathan and Jordan; Lisa (Richard) Gantz, Alva, WY and their children, Kayla (AJ) Hartwell, Koltin and Keegan; her great granddaughter, Embreez; numerous nieces, nephews and the extended Kessel family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers-in-law, William D. Kessel and Tom Chauncey and sister-in-law, JoAnn Kessel.

Published in KELOLAND on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kline Funeral Chapel
NOV
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
