Viola Nan Whatley
1952-2020
Viola "Nan" Whatley, age 67, of Belle Fouche, SD passed away on July 6th, 2020.

Nan was born November 17, 1952, the youngest child born to Eugene and Doris (Hersom) Gilbert. She was raised in Hitchcock, SD with her three older sisters and one older brother. She was a small town, girl with big dreams. At age 24 she joined the United States Army with two young children in tow, Jennifer and Paul. She served her country as a Licensed Practical Nurse for 20 years, retiring as a Sergeant First Class. She was stationed in San Antonio, TX, Stuttgart, Germany, Fort Huachuca, AZ, back to Germany, and Fort Carson, CO. She was deployed to the Kuwaiti border during the U.S. invasion of Iraq. She sacrificed so much for the love of her country.

It was while she was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany that Nan met and married the love of her life, Loyd H. Whatley and became the mother of Loyd's children, Steven and ""Patricia"" Andrea. The couple flew to Long Island, NY, were married by a local bishop and flew back home to Germany. Together, Nan and Loyd began their new lives together, raising their four children; Steven age 12, Jennifer age 8, Andrea age 8, and Paul age 6. Little did they know that although things were not always easy, that these children would form a bond that would last a lifetime.

One of Nan's greatest characteristics as a mother was her unwavering belief that her children and grandchildren were capable of achieving any goal, whether great or small. She was a tireless cheerleader for her family. Nan believed that anything could be accomplished with hard work and fortitude and she always made it a priority to celebrate their achievements.

Nan leaves a legacy of faith, forgiveness, strength, and unconditional love. Although she has left this world for the next, her influence will live on for generations.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Doris Gilbert, brother, Donald Gilbert and brother-in-law, Daniel Steele.

She is survived by her husband, Loyd; her four children, Steven (Terri) Whatley of Troy, AL, Jennifer (Curtis) Rasmuson of Buffalo, WY, Patricia Fackrell of Casa Grande, AZ and Paul (Carol) Whatley of Huron, SD; Grandchildren, Brandi (Jonathan) Logsdon, Breanna Smith, Casey (Seth) Youngblood, Blaine (Emma) Rasmuson, Rylee Crosby, Seth (Avery) Rasmuson, Trevor, Ryan, and Cole Rasmuson, Noah, Ellie, and Morgan Whatley and great grandson, Hudson Ford; sisters, Lois (Dennis) Finnegan, Janice (Jim) Brockel and Shirley Steele; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be one hour before services at the church. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 10, at 9:00 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Belle Fourche. Interment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, with military honors by the Sturgis Veterans Honor Guard and the South Dakota National Guard.

An online guest book is available at klinefuneralchapel.com

Published in KELOLAND on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
08:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
JUL
10
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Funeral services provided by
Kline Funeral Chapel
838 State St
Belle Fourche, SD 57717
(605) 892-3964
