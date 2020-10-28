1/1
Warren Kramer
1943-2020
{ "" }
Warren Kramer, 77, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, October 26, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

A private family funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Home. The service will be livestreamed for friends to participate virtually in Warren's funeral service.

Please check back shortly for a livestream Zoom link and Warren's full obituary.

In lieu of flowers kindly direct memorials to either The South Dakota Softball Hall of Fame or Asbury United Methodist Church in Sioux Falls.

Published in KELOLAND on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
