|
|
William Joseph Blake, age 71, passed away April 28, 2020.
Bill was born January 28, 1949 in Graceville, MN to Bernard and Emma( Barringer) Blake. He grew up on the family farm in rural Clinton, MN and loved helping with the farm work and also helping as a flag man for his Dad, who did aerial crop spraying.
That experience gave him a great love for airplanes and anything mechanical, including motorcycles and trucks. Bill could always be found tinkering with, or adding accessories to his motorcycles and trucks which he took great pride in and kept in impeccable condition. He worked for a number of years at Steiger Tractors in the Fargo-Morehead area. In 1992 he moved to the Sioux Falls area, working for Graham Tires and later managing a car wash on East Cleveland Ave. He also enjoyed woodworking and making miniature furniture which he shared with family and friends.
Bill always enjoyed a good story, a friendly wave and occasionally would give a whistle to the girls. At holiday family gatherings he was the gravy maker and was known by his nickname of ""Spuds"" because of his great love for mashed potatoes. He was also known affectionately just as ""Uncle Bill"".
Since 2011 he was a resident at nursing homes in Salem, Canistota and recently at the Good Samaritan Village in Sioux Falls.
Surviving him are his sister, Judy ( Phillip) Kucera of Ironwood, MI, a brother Jim
(Theresa) of Fargo, ND, sister Kathy ( Thomas) Magee of Sioux Falls, and sister Deb
(Robert-deceased) Loy of Porter, MN. and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Emma Blake, brothers, Thomas and Robert, brother in law, Robert Loy, infant sister, Janet Blake and niece Shannon Magee.
A family memorial service will be held at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in Ironwood, MI. Arrangements made by Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls and Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem, SD.
Published in KELOLAND on Apr. 29, 2020