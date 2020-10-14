William ""Bill"" Dean Rodasky was a beloved husband, son, brother, and friend who passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 of natural causes, while at work in Pt Thompson. He was born January 5, 1964 in Missouri Valley, Iowa, to Kenneth and Coradene Rodasky. Bill was an adventurer from a young age. As a young man, he enlisted and served in the U.S. Air Force as a Security Police Military Working Dog Handler. While in the Air Force, Bill traveled the world and took part in many missions in support of the secret service and was especially proud to have protected George W. Bush among other dignitaries. His former squadron members remember him as companionate, knowledgeable, and an outstanding mentor to many young airmen.
After his honorable discharge, Bill entered civilian life working for the Hilton Hotel in Anchorage, where he rapidly rose to operations management. It was while working at the Hilton that Bill met Dora Juarez and they married in 2008. Bill and Dora resettled in South Dakota while Bill went on to another successful career in the remote oil fields of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska.
Bill liked the service industry and in the following years, won several industry leadership awards. He continued this tradition when he joined NANA Management services and later, Ice Services as Camp Operations Manager. Bill was very well thought of by the clients, his co-workers, and his employees.
Bill had many passions. He enjoyed racing cars as well as chainsaw wood carving. Football was another passion that Bill took to a whole other level. The Denver Broncos had no bigger super fan than Bill. Bill was an avid hunter and looked forward to meeting up with good friends in Alaska and the lower 48. He loved the comradery of hunt camp as well as the outdoors.
Grateful for having shared Bill's life are: his wife Dora of Tea, SD; his parents, Kenneth and Coradene Rodasky of Cook, NE; his son Michael Rodasky of Monroe, N.C.; his brother, Dan Rodasky of Vermillion, SD; and his sister, Mary Rodasky of Council Bluffs, IA.
A memorial service for Bill will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home. The family will be present one hour prior to the service to greet friends. www.heritagesfsd.com.