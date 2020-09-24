William E. Fahy, 83 formerly of Brandon, SD passed away Sept. 23, 2020 at the Centerville Care and Rehab Center under the care of Asera Care Hospice after a short but courageous battle with cancer.



William Edward Fahy was born on May 20, 1937 in Emery, SD the son of Elmer and Helen (Mullaney) Fahy. He grew up on the family farm and attended School in Emery and graduated from Emery High School.



William enlisted in the U.S. Army and attended basic training at Ft. Sheridan, IL. He was stationed overseas in Italy during the Vietnam War and received his honorable discharge in January 1962.



William was united in marriage to Marjorie Kuck on May 15, 1965 in Sioux Falls where they made their home until moving to Brandon in the fall of 1972, where they lived for 40 years. They were married for 54 years.



William worked for Pam Oil Company in Sioux Falls for many years. He began working for Stone Container in 1983 until his retirement in 2002.



William was a lifetime member of the Brandon VFW Post 4726, where he served as Post Commander from 1980 – 1981. He proudly served the VFW every year while marching in the annual royalty day parade. He also occasionally helped the VFW present the American flag at the Brandon home football games.



He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and playing horseshoes. He loved watching baseball, football and old westerns. He was a diehard Minnesota Vikings and Twins fan. He also loved to do crossword puzzles and word searches.



Grateful for having shared his life are his five daughters: Julie McIntosh of Yakima, WA, Susan (Kevin) Kermoade, Mary Ann (Dave) Perreault, Elaine (Chris) Gehrke and Billie Jo Fahy all of Sioux Falls; 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; one brother, Robert Fahy of Fair Oaks, TX; one sister Rita Wren of St. Paul, MN; and many nieces and nephews.



William is preceded in death by his wife Marjorie, his parents; 2 brothers Thomas Fahy and Charles Fahy; one sister Mary Thuringer and one granddaughter Christina McIntosh.



Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store