William "Bill" Huggett
1967-2020
William "Bill" Huggett, 53, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer at Dougherty Hospice House.

Visitation will take place at Heritage Funeral Home on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Bill's funeral mass will take place at Christ the King Catholic Church on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.

In an effort of keeping everyone safe and CDC recommendations Bill's family requests all guests to wear masks while attending the visitation and service.

Please check back shortly for Bill's full obituary.

Published in KELOLAND on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
AUG
11
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
Memories & Condolences
August 6, 2020
Bill was always a friendly face around the office! He will be missed. Thoughts and prayers with you all during this time.
Tara Kelley
Coworker
August 6, 2020
I got to know Bill from outreach events through work. Time would fly by talking to Bill. Such a kind heart, a wealth of knowledge and love for what he did and those he served. My heart goes out to all his friends and family experiencing his loss.
jon feiock
Coworker
August 6, 2020
Christy---you have my sympathies!!! I love this picture of Bill!!! And I love the photo with the rosary!!! He will be missed by ALL!!! Such a kind man!!!! And he loved you with his entire HEART!!! I will see you on Tuesday!!! Beth Schmidt (aka....Dellman)
Beth Dellman-Schmidt
Friend
