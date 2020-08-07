William "Bill" Huggett, 53, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer at Dougherty Hospice House.



Visitation will take place at Heritage Funeral Home on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Bill's funeral mass will take place at Christ the King Catholic Church on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.



In an effort of keeping everyone safe and CDC recommendations Bill's family requests all guests to wear masks while attending the visitation and service.



Please check back shortly for Bill's full obituary.

