William Utaw Howard, 87, of Belle Fourche died at his home on June 11, 2020.
He was born March 5, 1933 in Arkansas to Claude and Lenora (Meadows) Howard. Utaw graduated high school and went on to become a machinist in the Navy. He entered the United States Navy in 1951 and was honorably discharged in 1955. During which time he served in the Korean War. In 1971 Utaw played a quick part in a documentary/sport called On Any Sunday. For many years Utaw raced bikes until early on in his 30's he was in an accident that put him in a coma for several months.
In the 80's Utaw moved to South Dakota with his daughter. He enjoyed life and spent 20 plus years in the bowling league. For the last 26 years Utaw has lived with his son and dauther-in-law, Bob and Lisa Howard. During these years Utaw enjoyed fishing, working on crossword puzzles and keeping up on the News.
He is survived by his sons, Bob (Lisa) Howard of Belle Fourche and Bill (Dixie) Howard of Mountainair, NM; grandkids, Kimberly (Oakley) Waterson of St. Onge, Nathaniel Bevier, Rayce (Nikkita) Kaufmann, Calynn (Jesse) Kling all of Spearfish, Jessica Howard Eubanks of Fayetteville, AR and Brittney Howard of Belle Fourche; also survived by 8 great grandchildren.
Services are to be determined at a later date with burial at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
An online guest book is available at klinefuneralchapel.com
He was born March 5, 1933 in Arkansas to Claude and Lenora (Meadows) Howard. Utaw graduated high school and went on to become a machinist in the Navy. He entered the United States Navy in 1951 and was honorably discharged in 1955. During which time he served in the Korean War. In 1971 Utaw played a quick part in a documentary/sport called On Any Sunday. For many years Utaw raced bikes until early on in his 30's he was in an accident that put him in a coma for several months.
In the 80's Utaw moved to South Dakota with his daughter. He enjoyed life and spent 20 plus years in the bowling league. For the last 26 years Utaw has lived with his son and dauther-in-law, Bob and Lisa Howard. During these years Utaw enjoyed fishing, working on crossword puzzles and keeping up on the News.
He is survived by his sons, Bob (Lisa) Howard of Belle Fourche and Bill (Dixie) Howard of Mountainair, NM; grandkids, Kimberly (Oakley) Waterson of St. Onge, Nathaniel Bevier, Rayce (Nikkita) Kaufmann, Calynn (Jesse) Kling all of Spearfish, Jessica Howard Eubanks of Fayetteville, AR and Brittney Howard of Belle Fourche; also survived by 8 great grandchildren.
Services are to be determined at a later date with burial at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
An online guest book is available at klinefuneralchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KELOLAND on Jun. 15, 2020.