William Westcott "Bill" Tuttle
1932 - 2020
William Westcott Tuttle, 88, went home to the Lord on September 24, 2020. He was born on March 1, 1932 at the Anderson house near his family homestead near Mosher, South Dakota. He was the seventh child of Jesse and Bertha Tuttle. William was brought home to a sod house where he and his family lived until he was 9 years old. William attended a country school for 8 years then to Winner High School where he graduated in 1949.

William was a hard-working Christian man who made his living as a farmer, tire technician at Belle Retread/West Tire, and truck driver for Hubbard Mill, Schneider Transport, Croell Redi-Mix and Watson Sand & Redi-Mix until retirement.

William was joined in marriage to Carol Week in 1966 and lived in Winner South Dakota with their son Bill, moving to Belle Fourche in 1971. He was a long-time member and trustee at the First Baptist Church of Belle Fourche where he enjoyed maintaining the lawn, singing praises to God and welcome all that came for fellowship. He also enjoyed his membership to the Belle Fourche Recreation Center and Senior Citizen Center where he could continue to expand his exceptional social skills.

Survivors include his wife, Carol Tuttle; son, Bill (Shelley) Tuttle; daughter, Ellen (Al) Margheim; son, Lester (Garnet) Tuttle; daughter, Bev Tuttle; 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Bertha Tuttle; siblings, Bernard Tuttle, Kenneth Tuttle, Bernice Gustafson, Harold Tuttle, Beulah Salem, Clyde Tuttle.

A Ceremonial Tribute will be held at First Baptist Church in Belle Fourche on Tuesday, September 29th at 11:00 am.

An online guest book and video tribute can be viewed at klinefuneralchapel.com

Published in KELOLAND on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Kline Funeral Chapel
838 State St
Belle Fourche, SD 57717
(605) 892-3964
or

