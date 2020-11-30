Gerald William ""Bill"" Zehendner, 77, of Sioux Falls, died Saturday, November 28, 2020.



Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls with visitation prior to service beginning at noon.



Bill was born February 26, 1943, in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Gerald and Martha (Ramel) Zehendner.



He was baptized on April 18, 1943, at John the Baptist Catholic Church and confirmed on May 19, 1957, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. He attended Bethlehem Lutheran School, South Side High School, and Indiana Purdue University at Fort Wayne.



He was united in marriage to Cynthia ""Cindy"" Coleman on June 5, 1965. They were blessed with four children Sarah (Keith) Moje of Norfolk, NE; Cherie Zehendner of Harrisburg, SD; Chuck (Jackie) Zehendner of Pleasanton, NE; and Rachel (Chad) Mulder of Hartford, SD.



Bill was so proud of his grandchildren: Zachary (fiancé Maria), Christopher & Katelyn Moje; Taylor, Jessica & Colton Zehendner; and Cassia & Aleisa Mulder. Bill and Cindy added hundreds of miles on their vehicle attending grandchildren's various athletic competitions, drama and speech performances, and other special events.



Bill was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls and served as an elder and congregation treasurer. He also helped to lead services for the residents at Edgewood Assisted Living.



He worked at Lincoln Life Insurance Company while living in Fort Wayne and Citibank upon moving to Sioux Falls. Upon retirement, he worked at Country Apple Orchard driving families around for hayrides and picking pumpkins.



He enjoyed raising horses, archery, golfing with friends, and of course cheering on his beloved Indiana Hoosiers, at times maybe a little too emphatically. Some of his favorite memories included traveling with his wife, attending the Indianapolis 500, watching Indiana sporting events, and a recent trip to Fort Wayne with his brother to visit family.



Bill was preceded in death by his wife and his parents. He is survived by his children, grandchildren, and brother, Dr. S. Michael (Maureen) Zehendner.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials designated to Christ Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, Heartland Lutheran High School, and Lutheran High Northeast.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store