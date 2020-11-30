1/1
William "Bill" Zehendner
1943 - 2020
Gerald William ""Bill"" Zehendner, 77, of Sioux Falls, died Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls with visitation prior to service beginning at noon.

Bill was born February 26, 1943, in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Gerald and Martha (Ramel) Zehendner.

He was baptized on April 18, 1943, at John the Baptist Catholic Church and confirmed on May 19, 1957, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. He attended Bethlehem Lutheran School, South Side High School, and Indiana Purdue University at Fort Wayne.

He was united in marriage to Cynthia ""Cindy"" Coleman on June 5, 1965. They were blessed with four children Sarah (Keith) Moje of Norfolk, NE; Cherie Zehendner of Harrisburg, SD; Chuck (Jackie) Zehendner of Pleasanton, NE; and Rachel (Chad) Mulder of Hartford, SD.

Bill was so proud of his grandchildren: Zachary (fiancé Maria), Christopher & Katelyn Moje; Taylor, Jessica & Colton Zehendner; and Cassia & Aleisa Mulder. Bill and Cindy added hundreds of miles on their vehicle attending grandchildren's various athletic competitions, drama and speech performances, and other special events.

Bill was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls and served as an elder and congregation treasurer. He also helped to lead services for the residents at Edgewood Assisted Living.

He worked at Lincoln Life Insurance Company while living in Fort Wayne and Citibank upon moving to Sioux Falls. Upon retirement, he worked at Country Apple Orchard driving families around for hayrides and picking pumpkins.

He enjoyed raising horses, archery, golfing with friends, and of course cheering on his beloved Indiana Hoosiers, at times maybe a little too emphatically. Some of his favorite memories included traveling with his wife, attending the Indianapolis 500, watching Indiana sporting events, and a recent trip to Fort Wayne with his brother to visit family.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife and his parents. He is survived by his children, grandchildren, and brother, Dr. S. Michael (Maureen) Zehendner.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials designated to Christ Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, Heartland Lutheran High School, and Lutheran High Northeast.

Published in KELOLAND on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
Memories & Condolences
November 29, 2020
November 29, 2020
I will cherish all the services he and I giggled our way through lenten services. I cannot remember why we started laughing, but we seemed to trigger joy between our two families. I also am grateful for the best male cat, tony who turned out to be a girl from your family. I'm so sorry, but I know he is in heaven
Sara Klawonn
Friend
November 29, 2020
So sorry to hear of Bill's passing. He was a great man. Rachel and I were good friends for all our school years k-12 and I am so glad I was able to know him for those years as a child. My deepest sympathies are with you all.
Sarah Eichmann
Friend
November 29, 2020
To all the Zehendner Family, our deepest condolences. As you know I worked with your dad for many years and he always was such a positive person. Know he is in a better place with our Lord and will once again be joined with your mom who he loved and missed dearly.
Prayers and Sympathy.
- Marie & Jim Craig
Marie Craig
Friend
