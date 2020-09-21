Her mother named her Wilma. She renamed herself Willie. Her grandchildren called her Gram. Her friends christened her St. Willie. Wilma Ruth Kunerth, who died Sept. 15 in Orlando at the age of 92, was the counterweight to her husband Bill Kunerth until his death in 2013. Known as Wild Bill for his outgoing personality, cantankerous disposition, and aggressive driving, Bill needed a wife with patience, tolerance, kindness, and compassion. Where Bill was brash, Willie was bashful. Where Bill was loud, Willie was reserved. Where Bill was rough, Willie was soft. Where Bill was worldly, Willie was naive. “Before I met your dad, I didn't know anything – anything,” she said. Born Jan. 25, 1928 in Belle Fourche and raised on the family dairy farm, Willie was a shy girl who spent her early years at the side of her grandmother Matilda. While her older sisters Helen and Lois and younger brother Swede worked the farm, Willie and Matilda minded the house – the grandmother keeping an eye on the child, the child keeping the grandmother company. “She called us the 'Houseplants,” Willie said. She never liked the name Wilma. After high school, Wilma began calling herself Willie, which she felt was more interesting. “Wilma is a blah name. Dull,” she said. After graduating from high school, Willie worked as a bank teller in Belle Fourche and a bookkeeper in Chicago before marrying Bill in 1948. She found her purpose as full-time mother to Jeff, Bill, John and Myla. To her children, she was always comforting, supportive, and affectionate. “I always felt my mom’s love from the very beginning to the very end. To the last she had a glint in her eye when she saw me and would exclaim, 'Oh Billy, it’s so good to see you,’ said her son Bill Kunerth. “It was so sincere and full of joy that it made me feel special and loved. It is something I will always treasure.” Willie rebranded herself again with the birth of her first grandchildren, choosing the name Gram. Her six grandchildren said her name with such loving affection it sounded like a sigh: Graaam. All of her grandchildren spent time with Gram on the family ranch in Wyoming where she nurtured them with home-made play doh and ice cream. “She had many special moments with our daughters at the ranch, including picking flowers with them, flying kites and always making sure there were kittens when they came to visit,” Bill Kunerth said. A pretty girl, a beautiful woman, she confessed to being vain: St. Willie's one sin. Growing up and long into old age, Willie had a close and special relationship with her sister Lois, who was three years older. When the two sisters went to the public library together as kids, Willie would watch which books Lois picked out and then chose the same one. As elderly neighbors in Belle Fourche, Willie and Lois would scour garage sales for things they could sell at their own garage sales. “One of her favorite things to do was to get up early on Saturday and go with her sister Lois to garage sales where she could always spot a hidden treasure,” said her daughter Myla Budmayr. Over the years, Willie found a life separate from being a faculty wife and mother. She taught Sunday school in Ames and Belle Fourche. She turned her interest in antiques into an appraisal business. “She was an antique appraiser that insurance companies love to hire because of her honesty and expertise.” Myla Budmayer said. “The only thing she loved more than antiquing was her husband and family.” At the Orlando nursing home where she spent the last two years of her life, many of the staff called her “Miss Wilma,” a Southern show of respect. But those who knew her best called her Willie. Wilma Kunerth is survived by her brother, Swede Wennberg, of Belle Fourche; sons, Jeff Kunerth, of Altamonte Springs, Fl and Bill Kunerth, of Springfield, Ore.; daughter, Myla Budmayr, of Faith, S.D.; grandchildren, Chad Kunerth, of Orlando, Jesse Kunerth, of Palm Bay, Fl, Kellie Abernethy of Atlanta, Allison Kunerth, of Springfield, Ore., Hunter Kunerth, of Lusk, Wyo.; Stephanie Kunerth, of Des Moines, Iowa; great-grandchildren, Norah Kunerth, Nolan Kunerth, and Ethan Abernethy. Visitation will be Friday, September 25 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 26 at 11:00 am at St. James Episcopal Church in Belle Fourche. Interment will follow at 12:00 pm at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche. Due to the Covid pandemic we are asking everyone who attends the services to please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. We will have masks on hand for anyone who doesn’t have one. Please feel free to attend any of the services or whichever time is convenient for you. There is an online guest book and video tribute to view at klinefuneralchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store