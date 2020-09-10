Iam Aly’s nurse Manager at Marklund.I love Aly so much.I will never get tired with Aly’s medical needs. Alyson is always my first to say good morning. When she hears my voice she knows Delice is around. I had a good time with Aly at Marklund and I was able to learn a lot from Aly.Aly you are my best friend.I miss seeing you with all your cute outfits and your fashionable eye glasses. Rip princess♥❤ Jan and Jeff, Aly is so happy for all the love and care you guys gave her. Aly my princess, Aly my best friend, Aly my cutest, Aly my fashionista, Aly my sweetheart.Aly you will Remain forever in my heart ❤ Love you my sweetheart ❤

Delice Enoh

