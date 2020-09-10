1/1
Alyson Marie Probst
Alyson Marie Probst

Born: February 5, 1980; in Aurora, IL

Died: September 3, 2020; in Geneva, IL

Alyson Marie Probst, age 40, resident of Marklund Hyde Center in Geneva, IL joined the angels peacefully on Thursday, September 3, 2020 with her loving parents, Aunt Judi and special friend & nurse Delice at her side at Northwestern Delnor Medical Center in Geneva, IL.

She was born February 5, 1980 in Aurora, IL.

Alyson, a Rett Syndrome silent angel, lived happily at home with her parents until age 31. She traveled the entire U.S. on many road trips with Mom & Dad and to Grand Cayman Islands with her family.

Alyson attended Holy Cross Catholic Church in Batavia, IL. She attended Hope Wall School in Aurora, IL. from age 3-21 where she graduated in 2001. Alyson attended Marklund Community Day Services for 7 years, where she then moved on campus as a resident in Dreher Home for the last 9 years.

Alyson is survived by her devoted loving parents Janet (Urbaniak) and Jeff Probst; Aunts Judi (Dr. Phil) Bonomi and Susan Jahr; Uncle Jay (Jayne) Probst; paternal grandmother Eileen Probst-Ward; cousins Zach (Kelly) Hesselbaum and Amy (Amit) Vaid; many Marklund friends, caregivers, nurses & support staff who loved her.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Elenore and Chester Urbaniak; paternal grandfathers Arthur Probst and James K. Ward and cousin Eric Jahr.

A celebration of Alyson's life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to either Rett Syndrome Association of Illinois, 7325 Janes Avenue, Woodridge, IL 60517https://rettillinois.org/donate/ or Marklund Hyde Center, 1S450 Wyatt Drive ,Geneva, Illinois 60134 https://www.marklund.org/get-involved-2/make-a-donation/Services are entrusted to DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543.


Published in Kendall County Now on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 8, 2020
Jeff, Janet, and Judi-

I am so sorry to hear about your loss. I never met Aly but heard stories about her. I know she had great parents and Aunt Judi! May you find peace during this most difficult time.
God gained another beautiful angel.
Leesa Poss-Banks
Friend
September 6, 2020
Iam Aly’s nurse Manager at Marklund.I love Aly so much.I will never get tired with Aly’s medical needs. Alyson is always my first to say good morning. When she hears my voice she knows Delice is around. I had a good time with Aly at Marklund and I was able to learn a lot from Aly.Aly you are my best friend.I miss seeing you with all your cute outfits and your fashionable eye glasses. Rip princess♥❤ Jan and Jeff, Aly is so happy for all the love and care you guys gave her. Aly my princess, Aly my best friend, Aly my cutest, Aly my fashionista, Aly my sweetheart.Aly you will Remain forever in my heart ❤ Love you my sweetheart ❤
Delice Enoh
Family
September 6, 2020
Jeff and Janet,we are so sorry to hear about Alyson. The loss of a child can never be easy. Please know that we have you in our prayers . Eric and Danielle
Eric Ebersole
Friend
