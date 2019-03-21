Kendall County Now Obituaries
|
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1010 W. South Street
Plano, IL 60545
(630) 552-7211
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1010 W. South Street
Plano, IL 60545
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
1001 Center Avenue
Plano, IL
Andres Alarcon


1926 - 2019
Andres Alarcon Obituary
Andres Alarcon

Born: July 12, 1926

Died: March 16, 2019

Andres Alarcon, age 92, of Yorkville, IL, formerly of Plano, IL, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Aurora, IL. He was born on July 12, 1926 in Durango, Mexico the son of Camerino and Leonor (Acosta) Alarcon.

Andres was united in marriage on January 28, 1952 to Miss Josefina Corral and they spent the next 50 years happily together until her passing on April 18, 2002. Mr. Alarcon was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Plano, IL. He was formerly employed by a PreCast Company. Andres was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.

Andres is survived by his children, Javier (Patricia) Alarcon of Durango, Mexico, Elida (Alberto) Gonzalez of Plano, IL, Leticia (Carmelo) Perez of Yorkville, IL and Josefina (Jose Luis) Arriaga of Plano, IL; his ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; his siblings, Isidro (Guadalupe) Alarcon, Jesus (Aurora) Alarcon, and Guadalupe Gamboa all of Los Angeles, CA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Josefina Alarcon.

A Funeral Mass was held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1001 Center Avenue, Plano, IL. Interment followed in Little Rock Township Cemetery in Plano, IL.

Friends visited from 4:00 until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1010 West South Street, Plano, IL.

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611.
Published in the Kendall County Now on Mar. 21, 2019
