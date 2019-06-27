Ann E. Freeman



Ann E. Freeman (Flynn) age 79. Passed away on Friday May 31, 2019 at her home in Woodstock, IL with her family by her side.



Survived by her beloved children, Ralph (Debi) Freeman, Steve Freeman and Kelly Freeman; seven grandchildren, Mark Freeman, Kevin Freeman, Scott Freeman, Katie (Nick) Laudon, Melissa (Randall) Neumann, Mike (Tracy) Freeman and Brittany Freeman; nine great-grandchildren, Savannah & Blake Laudon, Mason, Aubrie and Melanie Freeman, Silas and Arya Neumann, Samantha and Taylor Freeman; her brothers Mike (Sue) Flynn and Bob (Mary) Flynn. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.



Preceded in death by her loving husband, Ralph G. Freeman; her son, Doug Freeman; parents James and Loretta (nee Spur) Flynn; her siblings, James, William and Mary Flynn.



Ann loved the American Saddlebred horse, gardening, cooking, baking, antiquing, putting on events for friends and family, volunteering at her church and spending time with her family. Ann was "stern but fair" and could always put a smile on your face and a drink in your hand. She was the ultimate host.



Per Ann's wishes, Cremation Rights have been accorded.



A celebration of life will be held Thursday June 27, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson Street, Joliet, IL. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Ann's life will be held at St. Paul the Apostle, 130 Woodlawn Ave. Joliet, IL on Friday June 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Inurnent will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ann's memory to The Humane Society or Saddlebred rescue would be appreciated.



Published in the Kendall County Now on June 27, 2019