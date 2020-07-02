Audra Catherine Wehrli
Born: February 26, 1929
Died: June 22, 2020
Audra Catherine (nee Herbert) Wehrli, wife of Andrew C. "Mike" Wehrli, passed away peacefully at the home of her granddaughter on Monday, June 22, 2020, at the age of 91.
Born February 26, 1929 in Lisle, IL to Lucille (nee Yackley) and George Herbert, she resided in Naperville the majority of her life.
Audra and Mike were married May 5, 1951 at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Naperville and raised their family in the home Mike built in Green Acres where many memories were made. She also resided in Oswego many years as well as a short time in Plainfield, and most recently Morris, IL.
Survived by her loving husband, Mike, Audra was also the cherished mother to Lynn (Paul) Mathis of Albuquerque, NM, Jeff (Barb) Wehrli of Oswego, IL, Frank (the late Jan) Wehrli of Stevensville, MT, Dave (Cathy) Wehrli of Yorkville, IL, Ken (Karen) Wehrli of Naperville, IL, Andy (Kelly) Wehrli of Oswego, IL, and Patti Finnegan of Bettendorf, IAShe also shared the love of 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
In keeping with Audra's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her honor to a charity of the donors choice
A full obituary can be viewed here: https://www.cremation-society.com/obituaries/Audra-Catherine-Wehrli?obId=15460387#/obituaryInfo