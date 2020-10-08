Austin James Bank



Born: October 7, 1996



Died: October 2, 2020



Austin James "AJ" Bank, 23 of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 2, 2020. He was born October 7, 1996 in Geneva, IL. to Wendy and Mark Bank. To know Austin was to love him. He could light up any room and had a smile to warm any heart. Austin was a 2015 graduate of Marmion Academy and attended The University of Wyoming and Waubonsee College. He was a tri-athlete playing football, baseball and lacrosse as a Marmion Cadet. He was in the ROTC program during his time at Marmion. AJ was an avid Chicago Bears and Blackhawks fan and attended many games with his dad. Some of AJ's favorite memories were the times he spent with friends and family at his Northwoods cabin where he enjoyed fishing, ATV-ing, snowmobiling and snowboarding. AJ loved to travel with his family and had more adventures in his short 24 years of life than most have in a lifetime. AJ came to work for the family business and was CFO of White Eagle Auto Body for three years. AJ was known for his quick-witted humor and showed compassion to all those who knew him. AJ was a one-of-a-kind son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew and friend. He was so loved by his family and will be deeply missed. AJ leaves behind his loving parents, Wendy (Harris) and Mark Bank; his sisters Paige (Ryan) Deane and Payton Bank; his nieces Blaire and Briar Deane; step-grandma; several aunts, uncles and cousins and many friends and his best friend, "Charlie" his dog.



He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, and Virginia and Rodger E. Harris.



A funeral mass will be offered on Saturday,October 10, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Patrick Church, 406 Walnut St., Yorkville, IL 60560. Fr. Matthew Lamoureux, MIC, will officiate with interment in Riverside Cemetery. Attendance will be limited to 150 friends and family. Face masks and social distancing will be required.



Visitation will be Friday, October 9, 2020 at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St. Aurora, IL. from 2:00pm until 6:00pm and on Saturday, October 10, from 8:15am until the funeral hour at 9:15am at the mortuary, with a brief prayer service and procession to St. Patrick Church.



In adherence to Covid-19 pandemic protocols, non-family visitors are asked to pay their respects to the family for only a few minutes and exit the funeral home in a timely fashion. Social distancing and face masks are required for those in attendance.





