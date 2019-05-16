Barbara Ann Balsamo



Born: December 21, 1951



Died: May 12, 2019



A kind and loving soul, Barbara Ann Balsamo was called to be with the Lord in Heaven, on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at 4:55 AM at Rush Copley Medical Center, Aurora, IL. She was born on December 21, 1951 a daughter to the late Wilburn Howard and Tressie (Stotts) James.



Barbara enjoyed crocheting, antiques, mini getaways, the beach and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren; she will be sadly missed by all.



She is survived by her husband of 24 years George Joseph Balsamo of Montgomery, IL; three children, Tracy nee Bliss (Dave) Domino of Bolingbrook, IL; Aimee nee Bliss (Tim) Hamm of Lowell, IN; Jennifer nee Bliss (Michael) Diederich of Montgomery, IL; Six grandchildren, Broc and Dana Domino; Timothy, Dylan and Hailey Hamm, and Cole Diederich; several cousins and Aunt Faye Stotts of Tennessee.



She is preceded in death by her parents and twin sister Betty in infancy.



Gathering of family and friends will be on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a Memorial service following at 7:00PM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY 1801 S. Douglas Rd, Oswego, IL 60543.