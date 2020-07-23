Barbara J. Hoffman
Born: March 10, 1935
Died: July 14, 2020
Barbara J. "Boots" Hoffman, 85, of Sandwich, IL passed away July 14th, 2020 at NW Kishwaukee Hospital. She was born on March 10th, 1935 in West Brooklyn, IL to the late Herman and Clara (Zinke) Rhoades.
Boots was raised and graduated from Sandwich TWP High School and went on to graduate from the Copley Memorial Hospital Nursing Program. From that schooling she made several friends and until this date, she always got together with her nursing friend and even toasted at the gravesides of those that had passed. She was active in the community, working and retiring from Sandwich Community Hospital as Assistant Director of Nursing. she raised (4 boys); 3 sons, Reed, Phil and Mucket and 1 adult, her husband Donnie. Boots enjoyed participating in her son's activities as Den Mother for them as Cub Scouts and Webelo's and camping with family when the family was young. Boots had many interests with the Sandwich Fair, Sandwich freedoms Days committee and being Grand Marshall twice for the Freedom Days Parade, Sandwich Historical Society, Sandwich Opera House and once, recipient of the Tribute to Heroes award. The Hoffman house was home to very many, as the boy's friends found comfort with family spending many days, nights, and weekends at the Hoffman's.
She is survived by 2 son's; Phil (Lynn) Hoffman and Lynn "Mucket" (Debbie) Hoffman all of Sandwich; 1 brother, Ronald Rhoades of Scottsdale, AZ; 3 grandchildren, Toby (Kathy) Grace of Minneapolis, MN, Brad Hoffman of Sandwich, IL and Anna (Tim Yench) Hoffman of Yorkville, IL; And 1 precious great grandchild, Knoxley.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Herman (1982) and Clara (2006); Husband, Donald (1987); And son, Reed (2019).
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 20th, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at the Beverage Family Funeral Home, 104 Terry Street Sandwich, IL 60548. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Wayne Derber officiating. Interment to follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Beverage Family Funeral Home. www.beveragefamilyfh.com
Because of Covid-19, only 50 people will be allowed into the facility at a time. Please wear a mask and adhere to social distancing practices. Hand sanitizer will be provided all throughout the funeral home.