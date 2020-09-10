1/1
Benita Kay Jennings
Benita Kay Jennings

Born: March 15, 1949; in Eldorado, IL

Died: August 30, 2020; in Peru, IL

Benita Kay (Carnahan) Jennings, 71, of Sheridan, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at her caregiver's home in Peru.

A celebration of life will be announced and held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.

Benita was born March 15, 1949 in Eldorado to Benjamin and Annabelle (Martin) Carnahan.

Benita was a 1967 graduate of Equality, IL High School. She retired from Lucent Technologies where she was employed for 30 years. Benita loved her garden and flowers, the outdoors, animals, fishing, country music and her family, most especially the Martin family reunion. The family is very grateful for the care provided by her friend and caregiver, Michelle Bishop.

Survivors include three children, Paula Barr and her husband, Mike of Pensacola, FL, Kurtis Jennings and his wife, Radka of Naples, FL and Travis Jennings of Mendota; five grandchildren, Branden Jennings of Clarksville, TN, Alexandria Barr of Pensacola, FL, Anna Barr of Carbondale, Scarlett Jennings of Naples, FL and Adrianna Jennings of Yorkville; two sisters, Judy Thompson of Dyer, IN and Frances Brown-Taylor of Harrisburg; two nieces, Donna Jones and Jennifer Klein and one nephew, Jason Brown.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The online guestbook may be viewed and condolences shared at www.MuellerFH.com.


Published in Kendall County Now on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
September 2, 2020
September 2, 2020
September 2, 2020
I believe everyone should have a good death just as you have a good life. With your children, grandchildren, family and friends around you with a bit of sobbing and a lot of laughter, that is what life is about tears and laughter. I'm so very happy for you because that's is what you got!! And I feel blessed and honored and privileged to have been a part of that ! I just want to tell you I have no regrets. Your life was a blessing and your memory a treasure you are loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure. I love you so very much, and you'll be in my heart forever!! >p We will meet again Miss Kay and until then I keep you in my heart and in my thoughts. I will never be able to fill the lost that I feel right now but I know that we will meet again and that makes it okay. Forever your Friend, Forever Your Family With Much Love Michelle
Michelle Bishop
