I believe everyone should have a good death just as you have a good life. With your children, grandchildren, family and friends around you with a bit of sobbing and a lot of laughter, that is what life is about tears and laughter. I'm so very happy for you because that's is what you got!! And I feel blessed and honored and privileged to have been a part of that ! I just want to tell you I have no regrets. Your life was a blessing and your memory a treasure you are loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure. I love you so very much, and you'll be in my heart forever!! >p We will meet again Miss Kay and until then I keep you in my heart and in my thoughts. I will never be able to fill the lost that I feel right now but I know that we will meet again and that makes it okay. Forever your Friend, Forever Your Family With Much Love Michelle

Michelle Bishop