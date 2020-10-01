Bernard W. Ravnaas
Born: October 23, 1925; in Joliet, IL
Died: September 28, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Bernard "Bernie" W. Ravnaas, age 94, of Yorkville, IL, formerly of Morris, IL, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, IL. He was born on October 23, 1925 in Joliet, IL the son of Bernard O. and Beatrice (Spellman) Ravnaas.
Bernie was united in marriage on June 6, 1960 to the former Shirley Robertson Edwards and spent the next 42 happy years until her passing on July 14, 2002. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great great-grandfather, and brother who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Mr. Ravnaas served his country proudly as a member of the United States Army with the 100th Infantry Division in Europe during WWII. Bernie was the recipient of two Bronze Star Medals and a Purple Heart. He was a longtime member of the VFW in Sandwich, IL. Bernie was employed for 31 years by the United States Post Office in Morris, IL until his retirement.
He is survived by his daughter, Vicki (Tom) Kjellesvik of Oswego, IL; his son-in-law, Dennis Davidson of Lisbon, IL; his grandchildren, Kelly (Troy) Rieser of Montgomery, IL, Kimberley (Daniel) Thorpen of Sheridan, IL, Christopher (Crystal) Kjellesvik of St. Charles, IL, and Cara (Adam) Estrada of Montgomery, IL; his seven great-grandchildren, Jake Rieser, Sydney Thorpen, Cole Thorpen, Jarrid Thorpen, Lindsey Rieser, Lyla Thorpen, and Kohlei Kjellesvik; and three great great-grandchildren, Kayden Sibert, Zayne Sibert, and Lucas Thorpen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Beatrice Ravnaas; his wife, Shirley Ravnaas; his former wife, the mother of his daughters, Betty Ravnaas; his daughter, Marcia Davidson; and his sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Emil Micona.
A private burial will military honors will take place at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.
