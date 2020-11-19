Bette Anne Brand
Born: January 11, 1945; in LaSalle, IL
Died: November 10, 2020; in Aurora, IL
Bette Anne Brand, age 75, of Yorkville, IL passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. She was born on January 11, 1945 in LaSalle, IL the daughter of Edward and Anne (Senica) Nedza.
Bette was united in marriage on May 8, 1977 to Thomas F. Brand and they spent the next 42 years happily together until his passing on April 21, 2019. She was a graduate of the LaSalle-Peru Township High School in LaSalle, IL. Mrs. Brand was an active and devoted member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Yorkville, IL. Bette was a long time cosmetologist and for many years the owner and operator of Bette's Beauty Bar in Yorkville, IL. She enjoyed working in her yard and spending time bowling with her many friends. Bette will be remembered as a true people person greeting you with a big, beautiful smile and a warm hug. She was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt who will be deeply missed by her family and many friends.
Bette is survived by her daughters, Susan Loftus of Yorkville, IL, Laurie (Scott) Hatella of New Richmond, WI, and Deborah Peterson of New Richmond, WI; her step-sons, Thomas P. (Marion) Brand of West Palm Beach, FL and Gerald T. (Janay) Brand of Yorkville, IL; her 18 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; her mother, Anne Nedza of Yorkville, IL; and her brother, Edward (Cathy) Nedza of Friendship, WI; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Nedza; her husband, Thomas Brand; and her infant sister, Christine Nedza.
Due to Covid-19 pandemic all services for Bette will be private with a Funeral Mass being held at 10:00 am on Thursday, November 19, 2020 and will be live streamed at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Yorkville, IL. To view please go to: stpatrickyorkville.org
, then click on the box "Live Stream" or "Previous Broadcast" to watch Bette's Funeral Mass. Serving as Bette's pall bearers will be her grandsons, Ryan York, Billy Loftus, Joshua Kizer, Stephen Peterson, CJ Peterson, Cole Yearsley, Kameron Yearsley, Dylan Hatella, and Logan Hatella.
Interment will follow in the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.
Memorials in Bette's name may be directed to www.vasculitisfoundation.org/donate-to-the-vf/
.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com
or 630-553-7611.