Betty Z. Cottingim

Born: March 6, 1937; in Newark, IL

Died: November 4, 2020; in Sandwich, IL

Betty Z. Cottingim 83, of Plano, IL passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Valley West Community Hospital in Sandwich, IL. She was born March 6, 1937 in Newark, IL the daughter of Clarence and Eula (George) Cottingim. She worked as an operator at Mercy Center Hospital in Aurora, IL, retiring after 25 years of dedicated service. Betty loved playing Bingo and going to Las Vegas.

She is survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Margaret Kimbro; and two brothers, William and Robert.

Private Graveside service will be held at Little Rock Township Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted by Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Plano, IL. For more information or to sign our online guest book please go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com


Published in Kendall County Now on Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Turner-Eighner Funeral Home
3952 Turner Ave
Plano, IL 60545
(630) 552-3022
