Betty F. Hauge



Born: April 25, 1928



Died: May 3, 2019



Betty F. Hauge, 91, of Sandwich, IL, passed away with her loving family by her side on May 3, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born April 25, 1928 to Lawson and Mary (Firebaugh) LaGow. She married the love of her life, Mr. Holman Hauge on June 28, 1947. They spent the 56 years together until Holman's passing in 2003.



Betty ran and owned the "Cozy Caf " in Yorkville for several years in the 60's. She continued her working career at the Kendall County Sheriff's Department until her retirement in 1990. Owning a cabin on Beaver Island, Iowa she and her husband spent several years during the summer fishing, boating, and just living their "Golden Years."



Surviving are her daughters: Robin Koempel of Sandwich, IL and Julie (David) Beal of Paw Paw, IL; her son: Kevin Ross Hauge of W. Hollywood, CA; her grandchildren: Shawn McClure of Rochelle, IL, Autumn (Bill) McClure Miller of Sandwich, IL; Laura Michael of Paw Paw, IL, Matthew (Karen) Null of Scottsdale, AZ, and Sheila (Dale) Null McIlnay of Maple Park, IL; great grandchildren: Julianna and Wyatt Miller, Danika Null, Logan and Kristen Null; her sister, Alice Crawford of Yorkville, IL; her brother, Del LaGow of Oswego, IL; many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brothers: Charles, Lawson Jr., and Earl LaGow; her sister, Frances Roach.



A special thank you to her friend, Josie Howard for all the care and love she gave her. Also, a big thank you to Crystal (Doug) Roach for all the nursing and love she provided to all of us, and to the hospice nurses, thank you.



A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Plano, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be distributed among Betty's favorite charities. For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com Published in the Kendall County Now on May 9, 2019