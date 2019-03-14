Beverly Ann Bitterman



Born: August 6, 1939; in Aurora, IL



Died: March 9, 2019; in Aurora, IL



Beverly Ann Bitterman, age 79, of Yorkville, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, March 9th, 2019, at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, Illinois. She was born on August 6th, 1939, in Aurora, Illinois, the daughter of Glenn and Eva (Miller) Corniels.



Beverly was united in marriage on August 31st, 1957, to Arnold J. Bitterman and they spent 55 happy years together before his passing on December 8th, 2012. Beverly had a wonderful sense of humor and a big heart. She loved listening to Elvis Presley and dancing with Arnie and her friends. She was sincere and kind, cared for her family deeply and served her community, along side Arnold and friends, with pride as an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary Legion Post 489 in Yorkville, IL and a devoted member of Cross Lutheran Church. She took great joy in supporting her family's pursuits and was actively involved in celebrating the things they loved to do. She embraced challenges including starting and operating her own business, Bob's Upholstery, for years, and took pleasure in her work. Fred Neiser is a special part of our family and her life. She also enjoyed spending time with her loyal companion, Pumpkin (her cat). She will be dearly missed by her family and anyone who experienced her generous and loving spirit.



Beverly is survived by her daughters, Kimberly (Lathan) Allred of Millington, IL, and Stacey (David) Earnest of Naperville, IL; her grandchildren, Joseph, Megan, Sean, Tiffani, Laura, Maggie, Haley; her eight great grandchildren; her sister, Eleanor Vial of Louisville, KY; as well as many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Eva and Glenn Corniels; her husband, Arnold J. Bitterman; her son, Arnold J. Bitterman; her daughter, Monica L. Haggerty; and her granddaughter, Nichole L. Haggerty.



The funeral service will be held at 1:30pm on Sunday, March 17th, 2019, at the Cross Lutheran Church, 8609 Rt. 47 in Yorkville, IL. Interment will follow in the Cross Lutheran Cemetery.



Visitation will take place from 1:00 to 5:00pm on Saturday, March 16th, 2019, at the Larson-Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 N. Bridge St., Yorkville, IL.



Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or 630-553-7611. Published in the Kendall County Now on Mar. 14, 2019