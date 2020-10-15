1/1
Bonnie C. Moudy
Bonnie C. Moudy

Born: June 23, 1939; in DeKalb, IL

Died: September 30, 2020; in Sycamore, IL

Bonnie C. Moudy, 81, or rural Sandwich, Illinois passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 30 at Northwestern Medicine, Kishwaukee Hospital, Sycamore, Illinois, with her family by her side. Bonnie fight a courageous battle with kidney disease and had multiple health issues for many years. She was born on June 23rd, 1939 in DeKalb, Illinois, the daughter of Goldie and Pearl (Hetchler) Foster.

Bonnie was united in marriage on August 31, 1957 to Donald W. Moudy, son of Wayne E. and Dorothy (Turner), Moudy of Waterman, Illinois. They were high school sweethearts and we're happily married for over 63 years.

Bonnie was employed by C.T.S Knights, Sandwich, Illinois and retired from AT&T in Montgomery, Illinois. During retirement, she worked as the dispatcher at F.V.O.A.S in Sandwich, Illinois.

She is survived by her loving husband, Donald W. Moudy of Sandwich, Illinois; Her children, Roger (Deb) Moudy of Mendota, Illinois, Roxanne Moudy (Decker) of New Albany, Mississippi, and Renee (Moudy) McKirgan of Sandwich, IL.; As well as six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister in infancy, a son-in-law and a granddaughter.

Visitation will be held Sunday, October 4th from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM with a funeral service immediately following at the Beverage Family Funeral Home, 104 Terry Street Sandwich, Illinois. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Beverage Family Funeral Home. www.beveragefamilyfh.com

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation.


Published in Kendall County Now on Oct. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beverage Family Funeral Home
104 Terry Street
Sandwich, IL 60548
(815) 786-6715
