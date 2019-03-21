Bonnie June Harris



Born: May 19, 1933



Died: March 17, 2019



Bonnie June Harris, age 85, of Plano, IL, passed away on March 17, 2019. She was born at home in Deerfield, MO to the late Frank and Edna (Schoonover) Lawrence on May 19, 1933.



Bonnie's family moved to LaMoille, IL where she grew up and attended schools in LaMoille, IL and later went on to graduated from LaMoille High School in 1951. She married her high school sweetheart, William "Bill" Harris on May 30, 1952 in LaMoille. Shortly thereafter, they made their home in Plano, IL where they started a family and had 49 wonderful years together.



Bonnie was an avid Chicago Cubs fan who attended spring training in Arizona for many years. She was a member of Plano United Methodist Church. In the 1960's she helped organize the Plano Girls Lassie League. She worked and enjoyed many years at Plano High School as a cafeteria worker and in charge of the hospitality room during the Plano Christmas Classic for the referees, coaches, and their families.



Bonnie is survived by one son, Douglas (Patsy) Harris; one daughter, Deneen (Steve) Krantz; three grandchildren, Jacqueline (Ken) Huhn, Jennifer Harris and Ross Krantz; two great-granddaughters, Margaret and Lillian Huhn; one sister-in-law, Marilyn Lawrence who resides in George; along with several nieces and nephews.



Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Edna Lawrence; her husband, William "Bill" Harris; son, Arnie Harris; three brothers, Donald Lawrence, Lloyd Lawrence, and Elwyn "Sam" Lawrence.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 10:00 to 12:00 noon at Beverage Family Funeral home, 104 Terry Street, Sandwich, IL. Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow at Little Rock Township Cemetery in Plano, IL.



Funeral arrangements entrusted to Beverage Family Funeral Homes. www.beveragefamilyfh.com Published in the Kendall County Now on Mar. 21, 2019