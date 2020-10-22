Bonnie Lou Hill
Born: November 14, 1932
Died: October 11, 2020
On Sunday October 11th, 2020, Bonnie Lou (Hanson) Hill, loving sister, mother, grandmother, and aunt, passed away at the age of 87. Bonnie was born on November 14th, 1932 to Sherman James Hanson and Marville Lillian (Fruland) Hanson, in a farmhouse in rural LaSalle County. She was raised in Sandwich, Illinois, the third of four siblings, with her three brothers - Lawrence "Slim", Verdell "Ace", and Sherwood "Bud" Hanson. She graduated from Sandwich High School in 1950 and received her Bachelor's degree in Education in 1954 at Northern Illinois State Teachers College (now Northern Illinois University). She then began her lifelong career as an educator.
Bonnie had a forty-year career as a kindergarten teacher and was well-known for her love of children and passion for education. She taught in Sandwich, Villa Park, and Lombard, primarily at Washington and Westmore schools. By the time she retired in 1994, she had the joy of teaching many generations of children who often would greet her on the street and recall fond memories of their early years of learning.
On June 25th, 1960, Bonnie married Royal Murry Hill. They have four children - Anne, Kevin, Kent, and Mark. Bonnie played an active and supportive role in their childhood, coordinating with siblings on regular events with their large families including the monthly Hill family parties and regular trips to Sandwich to visit with the Hansons. She was an engaged mother and later a doting grandmother to her five grandchildren. She also maintained strong relationships with her extended family and enjoyed annual trips to the Sandwich Fair where she seemed to know almost everyone.
Warm-hearted, full of love, and good humor, Bonnie lived heart and soul for her family. She was a central hub of communication and stayed actively in contact with her extended family and friends including their children and even grandchildren all over the country. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren playing games, reading, and making projects. Along with her dear friend Pat Adler, the "grammas on the fly" made many semi-annual trips to see their grandchildren from coast to coast, visiting California, Colorado, and even Canada.
She enjoyed a rich array of interests and hobbies. She loved to play dice, garden, sew, read mysteries, draw and paint. She was a passionate researcher of her family's genealogy. Her favorite holiday was Christmas and her amazing house full of Santas was known and admired far and wide. In the spring and summer, Bonnie's favorite room was her atrium that was designed by her nephew Scott and built largely by her son Kevin with labor from Kent and Mark.
Bonnie was known for her devotion to family and friends. She was dearly loved by her family, friends, students, colleagues, and community. A bright light, Bonnie who will always be remembered by the many whose lives she touched.
She was preceded in death by her father Sherman Hanson, her mother Marville (Fruland) Hanson, her brothers Lawrence and Sherwood Hanson, her husband Royal Hill and her son Kevin Hill. She is survived by her brother Verdell (and Jean) Hanson, her sisters-in-law Helen Hill, Lois Hill, Ida Hanson, and Wanda Hanson, her children Anne Yaple (and Kim Yaple), Kent Hill (and Alisa Land), Mark Hill (and Amie Caban), her grandchildren Hank, Sarah, Rebecca, Kristian and Ethan, and a large, beloved group of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She is interred at Millington/Newark Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Bonnie's life will be deferred at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations to support early education are welcome and can be made to Foundation 45 in the name of Bonnie Hill, care of Brust Funeral Home, 135 South Main Street, Lombard, Illinois 60148. Info www.brustfuneralhome.com
or call 888-629-0094.