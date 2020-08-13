C. Richard Ellis
C. Richard "Dick" Ellis, age 90, of Minooka, formerly of Yorkville, passed away peacefully at Joliet Area Community Hospice on August 3, 2020.
Dick is survived by his loving wife of 37 years Rita (Riordan); loving father of Jeffry (Beth) Ellis; Connie Ellis (Ross) Ament; Robert Ellis, Ryan Harrington; Darcy Harrington (Adam Buhot); beloved grandfather of Nathan Ellis (Jaimie) Ament; Jacob Ellis (Meredith) Ament; Shane Ellis; Jared Ellis; Ben Ellis; Max (Rachel) Ellis; Nia Harrington; Chase and MaryJane Buhot; great grandfather of Noah and Charlie Ament; Atom and Ezra Ellis; Abigail and Ethan Ament; Mary Ellen Ellis Bushnell, mother of Jeffry, Connie and Bob; sister-in-law Mary Riordan, sister-in-law Ellen (Joseph) Duran; brothers-in-law Thomas and Lawrence Riordan; brother Holman Fox Horton, Jr.; nephew Brett Horton, and nieces Sandy (John) Hubert and Joy Horton.
Dick led an extraordinary life made up of thousands of amazing moments. He was active in his community and served in many leadership positions (his monikers when running for office were "Dick Ellis, the Voter's Friend" and "Honest Dick Ellis": President Village of Minooka; Trustee Village of Minooka; President Illinois Principals Association; National Distinguished Principal United States Department of Education; President Joliet Principals Association, President Northeastern Division of Illinois Education Association; Chairman Grundy Economic Development Council; Alderman Yorkville City Council; Principal of Hufford Junior High, Dirksen Junior High and Pershing Elementary Schools; President San Carlos Lake Association; Counselor and teacher at Yorkville High School and served in leadership roles on committees in Morris as well as Yorkville. (He was a very busy fellow!)
He loved spending time with his family, friends and neighbors and enjoyed bird watching, boating, skiing, reading, running, biking, walking and riding his jet skis. Dick especially enjoyed driving his Cobalt speed boat that he named "T-rrific" down at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri and was a life-long Cub's fan. He was deeply loved, will be profoundly missed and will be dearly remembered.
Dick has touched and influenced many lives over the years. He would thank you and be most appreciative to all of you amazing people who have touched and influenced his life! Memorial donations may be made in Dick's memory to Joliet Area Community Hospice. Due to Covid 19, in order to keep everyone safe and healthy, the Celebration of his Life will be private.
. Love, Y.L.B.