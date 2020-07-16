Carol J. Erickson
Born: December 25, 1025
Died: July 11, 2020
Carol J. Erickson, a resident at Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich, Illinois, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020. Carol was born on Christmas Day, 1925, to Ralph and Florence (Naniga) Anderson, of Chadwick, IL.
Upon graduating from Chadwick High School in 1943, Carol attended the Rockford School of Business from 1943 to 1945, and afterwards became employed at the Chicago Veterans Administration until she married Leanard Wendorf, in 1947. They had three sons, Stephen, Daniel, and Jeffrey.
After moving to Sandwich, IL in 1964, she was employed at the Sandwich State Bank, then worked at Fox Valley Savings and Loan and was elected Sandwich City Clerk, serving from 1977 to 1985, when she then retired. In 1972 she married Leslie Erickson. Carol enjoyed family, friends, crossword puzzles, needlework, reading, cards, and boardgames. She was an active member of United Church of Sandwich participating in various activities and leadership roles.
Preceding her in death are her parents, her husband, Leslie (1996), her sisters, Arliss Spencer (2010), and Beth Peterson (2013), and her daughter-in-law, Sharon Wendorf (2015). Surviving Carol are her sons, Stephen Wendorf of Elgin, IL, Daniel Wendorf of Sandwich, IL, and Jeffrey (Sherri) Wendorf of Sandwich, IL; her step children, Jean Erickson of Plano, IL, Lynn (Tom) Grant of Plano, IL, and Randy Erickson of Somonauk, IL; her grandchildren, Stephanie Wendorf of Longmont, IL, Mark Wendorf of Oswego, IL, Steven (Elizabeth) Grant of Edwardsville, IL, Diane (Kreg) Wesley of Sycamore, IL, Daniel (Jeanine) Grant of Elmhurst, IL; ten great grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Carol Johnson of Plano, IL; many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service to celebrate Carol's life will be held at United Church of Sandwich, 512 E. Lions Rd, Sandwich, IL, on Saturday, August 15th at 10:00 a.m. Memorials may be directed to the United Church of Sandwich. For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com