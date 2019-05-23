Cecil Craig Park



Born: August 10, 1950; in Aurora, IL



Died: May 5, 2019; in Plano, IL



Cecil Craig Park, age 68, of Plano, formerly of Maple Park, passed away on Sunday, May 5, at home surrounded by his family. Cecil was born on August 10, 1950 in Aurora, Illinois, to George and Violet Park.



Cecil loved spending time with family and his many friends. His many hobbies included shooting pool, gardening, playing cards, was an avid sports fan of all Chicago teams (Cubs, White Sox, Bears, and Blackhawks), enjoyed westerns, playing with his dog, Dixie, loved Nascar (favorite driver #2 Brad Keselowski), and most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He served in the US Army and was stationed in Italy. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



He married Nancy Goddard on November 11, 1972, and they spent the next 37 years together.



He is survived by his daughter Amy Jo Park of Plano and son Chad (Amy) Park of Yorkville; his grandchildren: Connor Park, Deanna Park, Jeffrey Park, and Miranda Patterson; one brother Gordon Park; four sisters: Patricia (Ival) Miles, Susan (Ron) Lancaster, Lola Judkins, and Rita (Jeff) Schleuning; and many nieces and nephews.



Cecil was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Nancy (Goddard) Park; a brother Lee Park; a sister Phyllis Bonnell; and a niece Karla Ryerson.



Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Cecil on Saturday, June 1, at noon, at the United Methodist Church of Plano (219 N. Hale Street in Plano). The family will welcome guests from 11 am until the time of the service. Published in the Kendall County Now from May 23 to May 30, 2019