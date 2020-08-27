Cecilia Ann Farrell



Born: October 19, 1928



Died: August 25, 2020



Cecilia Ann (Steinbach) Farrell lived a wonderful life, touching countless people with her charm and loving spirit. She was born October 19, 1928, in Chariton, Iowa, to George and Katherine Steinbach. She passed on August 25, 2020. She was happily married to Richard R. Farrell from Chariton, Iowa, for 56 years until his passing in January 2006.



She is preceded in death by her husband Richard, and son John Richard, who passed away as a young boy.



She is survived by daughters Roberta Farrell, Julia Davenport, Cathy Katz, Amy Porter, and son Tom Farrell, and her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Cecilia was resilient, hit by a car twice as a young girl, both times by the same man! She and the family moved many times from state to state as Richard was a key person in the Rock Island Railroad. She lived many years in Tinley Park, Illinois, where she enjoyed her job as an Evidence Clerk for the Tinley Park Department. She and Richard were instrumental in running youth sports programs. They eventually bought a house in Yorkville, IL where she lived the remainder of her life. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed discussing current events. She was known for her delicious homemade pies. She had the biggest heart! She baked cookies for all of her grandchildren away at college, and mailed them special packages of cookies each month. She loved to make the most beautiful professional quality quilts, and gave handmade quilts to all of her children and grandchildren, and donated some to charity. She was a member of the Calico Quilters club in Yorkville for many years. She volunteered at the Kendall County Food Pantry, and Senior Services in Yorkville, to help feed those in need. She belonged to St. Patrick's Church in Yorkville, and volunteered at St. Patrick's Eucharistic Adoration every Monday for many years.



We will miss her wit and sense of humor, her laughter and sweet, kind nature. She was always up for a trip, and enjoyed the many adventures we took. She's now on a new adventure, at peace.





