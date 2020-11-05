Charles Alan Martner



Born: October 16, 1940; in Aurora, IL



Died: October 28, 2020; in Montgomery, IL



Charles Alan Martner, age 80 of Montgomery, IL, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his residence in Montgomery, IL. He was born October 16, 1940 in Aurora, IL, the son of the late Clyde C. and Eleanor M. (nee Strong) Martner. Alan was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Oswego, Graduate of Marmion Military Academy, of Aurora, IL, Class of 1958, and a life member of the NRA. Mr. Martner was the owner of Martner Products in Aurora, retiring in 2000.



He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Barbara, whom he married at First Presbyterian Church in Aurora, IL on February 28, 1987. Before she passed, they traveled, he fished, she gambled, and they enjoyed each other's company immensely.



He is survived by his children Joe Martner of Aurora, IL, Jill (Randy) Harker of Yorkville, step-children Kim Jackson of Sugar Grove, Kathi Turner of Montgomery, IL Tina (Eric) Johns of Oswego, IL, Michael (Deena) Jobeof Patterson, CA, Chris (Kathrin) Turner of Estes Park, CO, his grandchildren John & Danny Harker, Jordan & Brooklyn Martner, Megan Jackson, Mitchell Turner, Heather & Sarah Johns, Joshua Jobe of California, Jaclyn (Chris) Irby of LA, Aspen Turner of CO, and several great grandchildren. He is also survived by his Sister Claire (Dennis) Erickson of St. Charles, IL, his brother Douglas Martner and several nieces & nephews.



Alan was preceded in death by his son Michael Martner and his step-daughter Jacki Rieckert.



Visitation will be on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00P.M from at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Rd., Oswego, IL 60543. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anne Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass on Tuesday, November 3, 2020at 10:00 A. M. with Monsignor Daniel Deutsch, OSB, officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Aurora, IL



Memorials may be directed to Marmion Academy and Rosary High School.





