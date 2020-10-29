Charles C. Longwell, Jr
Born: February 13, 1937; in Newport, PA
Died: October 22, 2020; in Shabbona, IL
Charles C. Longwell, Jr, age 83 of Sandwich, IL passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Prairie Crossing Living & Rehab Center in Shabbona, IL. He was born on February 13, 1937 in Newport, PA the son of Charles C. and Helen (Carl) Longwell.
Charles was united in marriage on July 21, 1962 to Bonnie Kelley and they spent the next 58 years happily married. Mr. Longwell was a veteran of the United States Army serving as a Paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division. He was a business owner in the garment industry specializing in children's clothing. Charles was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Charles is survived by his wife, Bonnie Longwell of Sandwich, IL; his daughter, Kelly (Michael) Baumet of Sandwich, IL; his grandchildren, Logan, Aubrey, Jacob, Erik and Dima Baumet; his daughter-in-law, Dianne Longwell of Selinsgrove, PA; his sister, Marlene (Sherman) Johnson of Lewistown, PA; also several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Helen Longwell; his son, Chuck Longwell; his brother, William Longwell; and his sisters, Darlene Wagner and Peggy Hoffman.
Services will be private.
