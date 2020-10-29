1/1
Charles C. Longwell Jr.
Charles C. Longwell, Jr

Born: February 13, 1937; in Newport, PA

Died: October 22, 2020; in Shabbona, IL

Charles C. Longwell, Jr, age 83 of Sandwich, IL passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Prairie Crossing Living & Rehab Center in Shabbona, IL. He was born on February 13, 1937 in Newport, PA the son of Charles C. and Helen (Carl) Longwell.

Charles was united in marriage on July 21, 1962 to Bonnie Kelley and they spent the next 58 years happily married. Mr. Longwell was a veteran of the United States Army serving as a Paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division. He was a business owner in the garment industry specializing in children's clothing. Charles was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Charles is survived by his wife, Bonnie Longwell of Sandwich, IL; his daughter, Kelly (Michael) Baumet of Sandwich, IL; his grandchildren, Logan, Aubrey, Jacob, Erik and Dima Baumet; his daughter-in-law, Dianne Longwell of Selinsgrove, PA; his sister, Marlene (Sherman) Johnson of Lewistown, PA; also several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Helen Longwell; his son, Chuck Longwell; his brother, William Longwell; and his sisters, Darlene Wagner and Peggy Hoffman.

Services will be private.

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (815) 786-6461.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kendall County Now on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Funeral Home
1275 S. County Line Road
Sandwich, IL 60548
(815) 786-6461
Memories & Condolences
