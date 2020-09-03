Charlotte Ann Christian
Born: February 5, 1939
Died: August 24, 2020
Charlotte Ann Christian, 81, of Somonauk, passed peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020. She was born Feb. 5, 1939 to the late Roy and Olga Anderson.
Char received her BA in Latin/French at Augustana College and MS in Secondary Ed at Northern Illinois University. She and her husband met at Augustana. She was a pillar of faith, a retired teacher, an AVON Rep for over 30 years, an avid gardener and an active community member. A heart of gold, she always had something to share with everyone she met.
Survivors include her husband, Lyn; two children, Linnea and Erica; her sister Susie; and a number of loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Char was predeceased by her sister, Nancy and brother, Jim.
Visitation to be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Sandwich. Service immediately to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations for the church or the American Diabetes Association
.