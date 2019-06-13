Christopher J. Gatz



Born: January 28, 1970



Died: June 3, 2019



Christopher J. Gatz, age 49, of Yorkville, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 3, 2019. He was born on January 28, 1970 in Naperville, IL, the son of Theodore and Adrienne (Clark) Gatz.



Christopher was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Yorkville, IL.



He is survived by his wife, Wendy Gatz of Yorkville, IL; his children, Julie (Kyle) Davis of Naperville, IL, Andrew Gatz of Yorkville, IL, and Mariann Gatz of Yorkville, IL; his father, Theodore (Louis) Gatz of AZ; his siblings, Geoffrey (Cornelia) Gatz of AZ, Virginia Ory of AL, Dianne (Charles) Noel of SC, Sandra (Thomas) Smith of AZ, and Victoria (William) Lowe of FL; as well as several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Adrienne Gatz.



A Visitation and Memorial Service were held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home in Yorkville, IL with Father Matthew Lamoureux, M.I.C. officiating.



Interment took place in Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Hillside, IL.



Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Home & Crematory, (630) 553-7611 or www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com. Published in the Kendall County Now on June 13, 2019